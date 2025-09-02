Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy Rating

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 379.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Hexcel by 65.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hexcel by 325.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

