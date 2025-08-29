NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th.
NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 0.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA opened at $180.17 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
