Stony Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after buying an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

