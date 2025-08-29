Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 81,441 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE ANET opened at $136.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $141.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.40.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KGI Securities lowered Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,847,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,868,593 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.