Corsair Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,020,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,888,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,867,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.34 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.42.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

