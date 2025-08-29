Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Cindy L. Davis bought 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.76 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. KGI Securities raised shares of Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $118.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

