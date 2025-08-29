Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $327.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.23. The company has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

