Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.9091.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPG

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Stefan M. Selig bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,324.49. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,102.90. The trade was a 1.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,051,262,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $724,937,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,206,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,264 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,512,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $179.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.48. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.83%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.