Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $483.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.