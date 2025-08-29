The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Workday comprises about 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Workday were worth $872,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,880 shares of company stock worth $78,449,679. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY opened at $228.50 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.