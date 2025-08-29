The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Visa worth $597,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock worth $28,340,553. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1%

Visa stock opened at $350.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.23 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.84.

Get Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.