Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Evergreen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $652.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $652.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

