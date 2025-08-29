Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $347,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 301.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 110.6% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Orion Investment Co lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 13,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,425.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 146,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

PH stock opened at $767.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.73. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $773.30. The company has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $733,060. This represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

