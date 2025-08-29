Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $33.17 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 332.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,467 shares of company stock worth $38,284,706 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $245.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

