Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $363.00 at Bank of America

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.21.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $309.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,441,000 after acquiring an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

