The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $341,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

PG opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $364.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,181 shares of company stock worth $18,761,172. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

