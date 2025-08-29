Parnassus Investments LLC Has $1.07 Billion Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,105,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,736 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 2.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,069,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%
SPGI stock opened at $547.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.10 and a 200-day moving average of $514.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
