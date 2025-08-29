Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 622.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,161 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 581,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $3,865,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 147,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 201,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

