Siren L.L.C. Has $1.31 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

