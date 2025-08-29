COG Financial Services Limited (COG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
