Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Purchased by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Walmart by 34.6% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,734,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,003,879.64. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.