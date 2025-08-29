Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 11,370 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,370 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, CLG LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. CLG LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,275,816. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $160.76 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

