GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.2% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after buying an additional 1,357,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,942,000 after buying an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,557 shares of company stock worth $11,275,816 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $160.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

