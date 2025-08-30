iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 16846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 201,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,299,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 293,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

