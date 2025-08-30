Second Line Capital LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $478.29 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

