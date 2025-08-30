Night Squared LP Purchases New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000. Ecolab comprises about 4.4% of Night Squared LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ECL stock opened at $277.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This trade represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total transaction of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

