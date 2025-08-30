Ardmore Road Asset Management LP Has $22.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,202.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,544 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 2.3% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $22,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,895,000.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

