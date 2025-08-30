Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 8.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 299,556,563 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 53,442,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £11.04 million, a PE ratio of -257.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10.

Get Rockfire Resources alerts:

Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.