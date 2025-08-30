Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 613.90 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 636.25 ($8.59). Approximately 45,639,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,874% from the average daily volume of 2,311,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 703.50 ($9.50).

DRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, July 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,000 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 682 to GBX 689 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drax Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 844.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 602.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 688.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 636.68.

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 65.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Drax Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Drax Group plc will post 97.4732006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 660, for a total value of £990,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

