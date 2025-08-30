ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading 25.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 8,864,882 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,995,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 29.9%
The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.67.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a net margin of 3,519.56% and a negative return on equity of 131.41%. As a group, analysts expect that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
