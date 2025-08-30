Wit LLC Acquires 418,157 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97,020.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,157 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wit LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wit LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $93.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

