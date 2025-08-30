Junto Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Junto Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 942,842 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,324,000 after buying an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after buying an additional 167,844 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.17. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.53 and a 12 month high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

