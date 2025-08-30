NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 58030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$539.12 million, a PE ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.

