NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.20, with a volume of 58030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on GRA. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded NanoXplore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of NanoXplore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.77.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRA
NanoXplore Stock Down 2.8%
NanoXplore Company Profile
NanoXplore Inc is a graphene company, manufacturer, and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company provides graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. Geographically, it generates a majority of revenue from the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoXplore
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Smaller Industrials Names Seeing Surging Growth: Here’s Why
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/25 – 08/29
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Improving Fundamentals Drive New Buybacks for 3 Strong Performers
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.