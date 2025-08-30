Junto Capital Management LP Sells 23,576 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $56,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after buying an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,755,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after buying an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $271.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.09. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $279.04.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

