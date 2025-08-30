Activest Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Activest Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $167.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

