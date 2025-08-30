Titleist Asset Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Titleist Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $301.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.59 and a 200-day moving average of $265.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.