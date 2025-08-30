Insight Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.46 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.