Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Shares Up 14.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) shot up 14.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.44. 3,345,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 747% from the average session volume of 395,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Liberty Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Liberty Gold presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of C$225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

