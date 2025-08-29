Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,846 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 100.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,140,000 after buying an additional 198,089 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4%

ZTS opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.70 and a 12 month high of $200.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.