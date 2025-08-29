Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.0% increase from Mayfield Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards, kiosks, and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

