Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.02

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 154.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 31st. This is a 10.0% increase from Mayfield Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
Mayfield Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.35.
Mayfield Group Company Profile
