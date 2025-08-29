Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

Best Buy Stock Down 3.6%

Best Buy stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,952 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

