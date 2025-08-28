SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 10.1% – Time to Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.80 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21). Approximately 21,828,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average daily volume of 6,410,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.26 ($0.19).

SolGold Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £563.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.93.

Insider Activity at SolGold

In other news, insider Paul Smith purchased 9,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 per share, for a total transaction of £958.70. Insiders bought 185,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,420 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

