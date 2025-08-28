Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

BURL opened at $280.28 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $298.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,893,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,350,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after purchasing an additional 267,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,560,000 after buying an additional 240,144 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

