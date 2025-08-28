26,944 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,133,000. McKesson comprises about 9.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 2.6% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $225,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in McKesson by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,880,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,821 shares of company stock valued at $46,171,378. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $683.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

