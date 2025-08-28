Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $355.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.79.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $295.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.55. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $198.12 and a 52 week high of $296.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,771. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.