Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Down 33.3% – Should You Sell?

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 1,547,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 405,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01.
About Silver Spruce Resources
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
