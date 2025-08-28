Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Trading Down 37.5% – What’s Next?

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 37.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 258,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 111,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Down 37.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Avrupa Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.