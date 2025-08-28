Cheng-Wei Wang Sells 10,202 Shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garmin stock opened at $235.73 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.94 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

GRMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,698,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,111,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,574,000 after purchasing an additional 700,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Garmin by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,158,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,255,000 after purchasing an additional 671,859 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

