Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Buys 11,101 Shares of Stock

Cryo-Cell International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) CEO David Portnoy bought 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,288.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 156,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,069.68. The trade was a 7.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, David Portnoy bought 14,078 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $62,365.54.

On Monday, August 25th, David Portnoy acquired 14,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $64,540.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, David Portnoy acquired 885 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $3,867.45.

On Monday, August 18th, David Portnoy acquired 9,327 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $40,758.99.

On Friday, August 15th, David Portnoy acquired 9,089 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $40,446.05.

On Thursday, August 14th, David Portnoy acquired 5,826 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $24,294.42.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.28 and a beta of 0.64. Cryo-Cell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

About Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.48% of Cryo-Cell International worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.