PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Acquired by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PYPL opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,636 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.